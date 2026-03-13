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2 year warranty

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PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare ExpertSteam generator iron

GC9247/36

PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron - English

  • PDF file, 7.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Family Garment Sanitizer - English

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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