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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9247/36
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9247/36

Discontinued

PerfectCare ExpertSteam generator iron

GC9247/36

1 award

Ultra fast ironing

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Detachable water tank for easy filling

Ultra fast ironing

  • Up to 6.5 bar pressure

  • 350 g steam boost

  • Carry lock

  • 1.5L detachable water tank

Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

Up to 6.5 bar pressure

Up to 6.5 bar pressure

The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

Technical Specifications

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