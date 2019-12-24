[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This iron is, quite simply, great. I iron a fair bit throughout the week and this has made my life much easier. It takes half the time now. Instead of going over creases multiple times like I used to, a quick once over with this and my shirts are crease free. The iron itself is easy to use. The cap to fill up is sufficiently large and so is the water storage capacity(320ml). The smoothness of the soleplate, plus being relatively light weight, makes it glide very easily across the board with little effort. The continuous steam boost is great for tackling those extra tough creases but I haven't had to use it much at all. The handle has a great texture to ensure maximum grip too but can be a little uncomfortable after prolonged use. Perhaps a softer, rubber type material could be used for that extra comfort in the future. The look and feel of the iron is modern and sturdy. I imagine I'll get many years out of this. And who would have thought a cord guide would be so useful? A nice little addition to the whole package. Very impressed.