2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2400 W
40 g/min continuous steam
150 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.3
of 5
35
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Givenchy230
24/12/2019
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Nice product!
High quality product! I recommend what I purchased to every one who is looking for an iron!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-11-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-11-23
Joemac70
14/12/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb product
Can’t fault the service or the product. Fits the bill perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
KAMB46
18/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Does the job at a good price
Has all the features required and not heavy as previous iron. The which reviews of irons recommended this iron and at the price it is very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2994/29 Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate