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Discontinued

EasySpeed AdvancedSteam iron

GC2675/87

4.6

| (42) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

Faster from start to finish

Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speeds up your ironing in 5 ways

Faster from start to finish

  • 2400 W

  • 180 g steam boost

  • 40 g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

42

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2

25/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great

Super quality as Philips is known for. Happy to have it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron

13/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent steam iron

For me, pleasing design, good features & easy use. Best iron I've had.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron

06/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Brilliant iron super smooth, the best iron I have had and I am 75 years old.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC2673/89 Steam iron

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