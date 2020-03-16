ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Packaging photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Front Product Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner FC6823/61
  • Packaging photograph Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner
  • Product in Use Photo Philips SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

SpeedPro MaxStick vacuum cleaner

FC6823/61

4.9

| (40) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.

See all benefits

with 360° suction nozzle

The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

  • 360° suction nozzle

  • 25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime

  • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld

  • TurboPet Nozzle

360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.

PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

40

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2
1

16/03/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Super quiet and efficient

Using this is super easy, all parts click into place easily and its easy to dismantle as well. It's super quiet and doesn't create a racket like other vacuum cleaners, yet it sucks up the dust quickly and efficiently. I like the way it can go under furniture with its flat head and clean at the edge of the corners.

Pros

quiet and efficient

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-11-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-11-16

24/01/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

A WOW Product

Easy to use, very light stick, moves easily under furniture. It is more convenient to use that other vacuum cleaners, especially that it is cordless and can vacuum the whole apartment in one time. You don't have to go over the same area a few times to get it cleaned because of the lights attached. Highly recommended.

Pros

Easy to use, very light stick, moves easily under furniture,

Cons

Takes a few hours to fully charge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-12-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-12-24

13/01/2020

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Easy to use and doesnot take place

I'm interested in cleaning and keeping my house as spotless as possible after my 7 years old boy mess. I am interested in cleaning and keeping my house as spotless as possible after my 7 years old boy mess. What I liked about using the product SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner are. 1.The smart digital display which indicates the battery usage, so I know it's time to charge it. 2. It reaches everywhere, even under my bed. 3.I loved the Edge-to-Edge Cleaning. I'm a lazy person who hates to change the nozzle. 4.I'm happy while cleaning the vacuum cleaner’s dust bucket.It is easily to remove without causing any dust cloud in my house. 5. The Max Stick vacuum cleaner fits in my cupboard easily and doesnot take place. It's good for dubai houses. 6. It's very easy to use and assemble. I highly recommend my family and friends to buy it.

Pros

Easy to reach everywhere

Cons

couldnot find

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Max FC6823/61 Stick vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-12-13

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.