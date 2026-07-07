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    Cb5 wall-mounted AC Split Air Conditioner

    FAC24FECB5ECA1TH/89

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Cb5 wall-mounted AC

    Non-inverter, cooling

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    Cb5 wall-mounted AC Split Air Conditioner

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    Cb5 wall-mounted AC

    • WiFi Intelligent Control
    • Golden Fin
    • Smart Core Self-clean
    • Auto Restart with Memory
    • Turbo Cooling

    WiFi Intelligent Control

    Connect to the Philips CoolHome App for convenient remote operation. Adjust settings anytime, anywhere for effortless comfort.

    Golden Fin

    The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.

    Smart Core Self-clean

    Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.

    Turbo Cooling

    Delivers powerful cooling in as fast as 30 seconds, quickly creating a comfortable environment.

    Auto Restart with Memory

    Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.

    Sleep Mode

    Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.

    DN Multi-Dimensional Noise Reduction System

    Optimized air duct design, advanced refrigerant flow, and structural engineering minimize noise for whisper-quiet operation.

    Automatic 4-way Swing

    One-touch “Comfort Wind” function with automatic left–right sweep delivers personalized airflow to suit different preferences and age groups.

    LED Backlight Display

    Easy-to-read LED display for clear visibility, even at night.

    Filter Dirty Alarm

    Smart reminder after 1,000 hours of operation alerts you to clean the filter, ensuring optimal performance and healthier airflow.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sustainable

      Charged Volume(g)
      1080

    • Technical Specification

      Voltage
      230  V
      Frequency
      60Hz
      Phase
      1

    • Cooling T1

      Capacity(W)
      6480
      Power Input(W)
      1800
      Running Current(A)
      7.9
      EER(W/W)
      3.6
      EER(Btu/h/W)
      12.30
      Capacity(Btu/h)
      22100

    • Indoor Unit

      Sound Levels(S/H/M/L/SL)(dB(A))
      52/44/41/38/37
      Air Circulation(S/H/M/L/SL)(m³/h)
      1500/1080/980/870/830
      Net Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      1080X339X245
      Package Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      1156x422x348
      Net/Gross Weight(kg)
      16/19.5

    • Cooling T3

      Capacity(W)
      5820
      Capacity(Btu/h)
      19900
      Power Input(W)
      2159
      Running Current(A)
      9.4
      EER(W/W)
      2.70
      EER(Btu/h/W)
      9.20

    • Outdoor Unit

      Sound Levels(H)(dB(A))
      55
      Net Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      983X700X405
      Package Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      1040X760X452
      Net/Gross Weight(kg)
      45/49.5

    • Piping Connection

      Liquid(mm(inch))
      φ6.35(1/4)
      Gas(mm(inch))
      φ15.88(5/8)

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