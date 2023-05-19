2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC5204U/00
Premium braided USB-A to Micro Cable
Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB Micro socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
1,2 m
Black braided cable
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
Stress tested charging cable over 10000 times for tough use
1.0
of 5
1
Review
amjad123
19/05/2023
Saudi Arabia
Charging ampair not good
Charging ampair is not good I trusted your name but lost my money
Cons
Charging ampair is not good
This review was made for DLC5204U USB to Micro USB cable
Date of Use 2023-04-19
This review was made for DLC5204U USB to Micro USB cable
Date of Use 2023-04-19