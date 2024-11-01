DDL801LAFKB/00
Remote smart connection
Real-time smart control, safety at fingertips! Connect to gateway, pair with mobile app, Philips DDL801-5HBS enables instant unlocking, with access to lock logs and alerts. Stay in control of your doorstep activities, anytime, anywhere!See all benefits
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With the DDL801-5HBS connected to our gateway and app, you can easily monitor your doorway from anywhere. Check your lock status, access logs, view doorbell activity, and receive real-time alerts—all at your fingertips. Upgrade to a smarter, safer security solution that's always within reach!
Once the DDL801-5HBS is connected to the gateway and paired with the app, you can unlock your door remotely with just a tap on your phone. No matter where you are, one tap gives you instant access. Experience the convenience of remote unlocking today!
Once connected to our gateway and paired with the app, the DDL801-5HBS lets you easily generate and share temporary PIN codes* through the app. Choose from one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes* to accommodate different visitors. This flexibility simplifies guest entry while enhancing your home's security and convenience.
Featuring a semiconductor fingerprint sensor, verification takes just 0.5 seconds*. As you grip the handle, your finger naturally rests on the scanner. Once recognized, simply push the handle to open the door, ensuring a quick and convenient experience.
Protect your home and enjoy peace of mind with the DDL801-5HBS, featuring alerts for tampering, latch abnormalities, system lockout, and armed mode. If any issues arise, you'll receive instant alerts on your mobile app, ensuring continuous protection and reducing security concerns.
Enhanced with a quick-open toggle switch on the indoor assembly of the DDL801-5HBS, this feature ensures peace of mind during emergencies. If the smart lock's electronic functions fail, simply turn the toggle to unlock the door effortlessly. Your safety is our top priority!
In dual-verification mode, you can choose any two of the three unlocking methods—fingerprint, PIN code, or key tag—for identification. Both methods must be successfully verified to unlock, ensuring double security for your home.
Unlock with ease using our mobile app, fingerprint, PIN code, key tag, or mechanical key—offering five convenient methods to meet your family's diverse needs.
Our interior door lock handle features touch and infrared sensors. Simply touch the handle, and the infrared sensor detects your hand to unlock the door effortlessly. It's easy and convenient, perfect for those on the go!
The DDL801-5HBS comes with Mandarin and English voice navigation by default. You can add a third language of your choice via the app's voice package OTA* update. Currently available languages include Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, and French, enhancing the diversity of your smart door lock experience!
The "0" key serves as both a digit and a mute button. Pressing it for 2 seconds activates mute mode, ensuring a quiet night for your family. This thoughtful design enhances your experience with simplicity and convenience!
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