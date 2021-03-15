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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier AC2887/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 2000 Series Air Purifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Air Purifier 2000 Series

Discontinued

Series 2000Air Purifier

AC2887/90

4

| (2) Reviews

Healthier Air, Always

AeraSense is a new technology with the accuracy and performance of a professional sensor. It senses particles smaller than PM2.5, removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* adapting automatically with real time feedback.

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AeraSense, making the invisible visible

Healthier Air, Always

  • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm

  • PM2.5 display

  • Up to 79 m2/ 850 ft2

  • Auto & Sleep mode

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*

Automatically monitors, reacts & purifiers the air

AeraSense is a sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

When in Silent Mode, the Purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

15/03/2021

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

It’s a must in every house

I live in the dusty area of the Middle East and this product has helped me a lot in clearing the air dyeing dusty storemes that we get almost everything 4 months also works well with removing odors especially cigarettes smill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 AC2887/90 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2020-03-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 2000 AC2887/90 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2020-03-14

02/05/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Verified buyer

Product is working but sensor stop working

Product is working but sensor stop working after few days, it's PM 2.5 is always showing 1 only with blue color so I can not use auto mode also.

Pros

It is working well to clean the air.

Cons

Sometimes feeling dryness.

This review was made for Series 2000 AC2887/90 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-04-02

This review was made for Series 2000 AC2887/90 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2019-04-02

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Disclaimers

  1. (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).

  2. (2)Microbial Reductio Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).

  3. (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

  5. (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.

  6. (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2013

  7. (7)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.