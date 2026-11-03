2 year warranty
New
75MLED631/56
For every thrilling moment
This MLED631 features the P5 AI Smart picture engine for superb image detail and intelligently blended smooth motion, enabling a captivating gaming experience. Our most affordable Mini-LED TV brings you a superb picture. Quantum Dot technology reveals awesome detail and colour in any light.
189 cm(75") MiniLED Smart TV
P5 AI Smart Picture Engine
Google TV™
Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
The Philips P5 AI Smart picture engine uses deep-learning algorithms to optimise contrast, colour accuracy and sharpness in real time. By bypassing signal bottlenecks and dynamically eliminating artefacts, it delivers flawless, native-level clarity.
Bolder colours. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology delivers a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you’ll see more colours than ever before!
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see—no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects as though they’re really happening around you.
Reviews
Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
Images depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV sold in retail outlets or stores.
Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
Availability and functionality of voice control services varies according to country and language.
Memory size (Flash) : 64GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependent on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
Images are for illustrative purposes
Images depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV sold in retail outlets or stores.