2 year warranty
Discontinued
55PUT5801/56
4K Ultra Slim LED TV
Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment.
139 cm (55")
4K Ultra HD LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
varian
27/07/2018
United Kingdom
quality
a all rounder performer with brilliant and sharp picture and very easy to use. Being a slim tv, the sound needs to be compensated for - by using the provided optical (audio) output and channel the sound through an external amplifier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV
Abdulla95
16/01/2017
Saudi Arabia
new tv
i just bought the tv 2 days ago the worst tv i ever bought it keep restarting and i can't even update the software and their is a problem with the wifi it can't connect and the screen freeze every 1 hour i should turn the socket off i just paid 1700 AED, i need my money back
This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV
This review was made for 5800 series 49PUT5801 4K Ultra Slim LED TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.