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Discontinued

BrillianceCurved UltraWide LCD display

349X7FJEW/00

4

| (2) Reviews

Advanced design, panoramic views

This Philips UltraWide 34” display will amaze you with its Crystalclear 3440x1440 images and brilliant colors. Its fascinating UltraWide display with height adjustablity gives you a panoramic view of the world.

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for your greatest creations

Advanced design, panoramic views

  • X Line

  • 34" (86.36 cm)

  • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)

DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

HDMI for quick digital connection

Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

20/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome monitor - has really increased productivity

Moving from a traditional 24" screen to a high end Philips wide screen monitor like this has made me so much more productive. At first, you're really not sure about the huge screen sitting in front of you. It seems too big. But that only lasts a couple of days. Once you start to have multiple windows open at the same time, you truly become a mega-tasker. Now I can be editing images, while checking my email, with a chat box open in the corner and still have space to be running Netflix in a window. Sad to say, but this monitor has actually made me a happier person!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display

04/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

What an UGLY but "potentially" MARVELOUS 21:9 Monitor... (?)

It's technically one of the top-notch 21:9 monitors available... but that TERRIBLE silver colored stand design, useless WHITE color and some blurring issues kills everything. That "tripod like" weird silver stand is the part that I hated most. It should be the simplest, not a shouting one because we are not 12 yrs old anymore... This is a high-end monitor, it should look high-end by it's simplicity while hiding the super-tech "under the skin" Have some blurring issues on the right & left side of the screen. Very noticeable when working on documents etc. White color is unbelievably absurd and the depth of monitor with stand (29cm) is too much... It occupies half of the desk :( And the pricing is way above the rivals :( PS: Philips Design Center needs to start on working "minimalism" immediately... They are definitely out of the track :(

This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display

This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  7. sRGB Area based on CIE1931