2 year warranty
Discontinued
349X7FJEW/00
Advanced design, panoramic views
This Philips UltraWide 34” display will amaze you with its Crystalclear 3440x1440 images and brilliant colors. Its fascinating UltraWide display with height adjustablity gives you a panoramic view of the world.
X Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Enjoy crisp colorful images and audio with simple one-cable connection. An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality smooth digital video (up to 4K/UHD resolution at 60 Hz) and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Canstar
20/05/2018
United Kingdom
Awesome monitor - has really increased productivity
Moving from a traditional 24" screen to a high end Philips wide screen monitor like this has made me so much more productive. At first, you're really not sure about the huge screen sitting in front of you. It seems too big. But that only lasts a couple of days. Once you start to have multiple windows open at the same time, you truly become a mega-tasker. Now I can be editing images, while checking my email, with a chat box open in the corner and still have space to be running Netflix in a window. Sad to say, but this monitor has actually made me a happier person!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display
Boorock
04/08/2017
United Kingdom
What an UGLY but "potentially" MARVELOUS 21:9 Monitor... (?)
It's technically one of the top-notch 21:9 monitors available... but that TERRIBLE silver colored stand design, useless WHITE color and some blurring issues kills everything. That "tripod like" weird silver stand is the part that I hated most. It should be the simplest, not a shouting one because we are not 12 yrs old anymore... This is a high-end monitor, it should look high-end by it's simplicity while hiding the super-tech "under the skin" Have some blurring issues on the right & left side of the screen. Very noticeable when working on documents etc. White color is unbelievably absurd and the depth of monitor with stand (29cm) is too much... It occupies half of the desk :( And the pricing is way above the rivals :( PS: Philips Design Center needs to start on working "minimalism" immediately... They are definitely out of the track :(
This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display
This review was made for Brilliance 349X7FJEW Curved UltraWide LCD display
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
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NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931