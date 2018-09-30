2 year warranty
Discontinued
32PHT4002/56
Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need-like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy your TV at home.
80 cm (32")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
For natural looking pictures from any source, Philips created Digital Crystal Clear. Whether you’re indulging in your favorite shows, movies, the news, or are simply having a few friends over for a night in, you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, color and sharpness.
When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
SimonLoh
30/09/2018
United Kingdom
Good item bought thru Lazada
Happy with the product.Happy with the design and the way it look.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PHT4002 Slim LED TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 32PHT4002 Slim LED TV
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.