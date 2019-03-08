2 year warranty
Discontinued
325M7C/93
Get in the moment
This Quad HD curved Momentum display gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources like USB-C, Displayport, HDMI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.