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Discontinued

MomentumFull HD Curved LCD display

322M7C/93

Get in the moment

This Full HD curved Momentum display gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color

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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

Crafted with premium materials for a sophisticated look

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  3. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  4. For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.