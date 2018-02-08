2 year warranty
Discontinued
288P6LJEB/89
Precise detail and clarity
See a new level of detail and clarity with the new Philips 28" UltraClear 4K display! Ultra HD. Four times clearer than Full HD, colors become richer, details become clearer. Experience Ultra High Definition at an ultra-mainstream price.
P Line
28" (71.1 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Experience vivid and true color images. With over one billion colors, your images look exactly as you saw them without visual abnormalities and gradations.
SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
witty245
08/02/2018
United Kingdom
very impressed
great product the screen produced a lovely balanced view straight out of the box. the stand I very well made and stops monitor from shaking. The built in speakers produces a good clear sound. One thing I would recommend is a good quality display port cable as with a display port cable v 1.4 I can run games using 1m/s with no input lag or colour shift.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
m1bxq
19/07/2016
United Kingdom
Fantastic 4K for the price
About every modern interface I would need ! Including DisplayPort 1.2, 1.4 would be better, any software updates? A network Ethernet port and DLNA would be superb, just need computer and TV, set top boxes to catch up now. Would like multi view with 4 X 1080p on 4K screen, instead of just 2 X 1080p, any software update? by USB? Display port 1.2 with MST useful, multiple streams.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Porks
25/08/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb bit of kit
We use this in a business setting and it does the business. other sets might look more sleek but compared to our other sets here, it is the easiest to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 288P6LJEB 4K Ultra HD LCD monitor
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
Requires minimum graphics to support UHD resolution at 60Hz, for minimum requirements please consult your graphics vendor.
Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.