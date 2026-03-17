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MonitorFull HD LCD monitor

27E2G2200/89

4

| (10) Reviews

Well-equipped for any task

This monitor is packed with features designed to give you a competitive edge. Its Full HD resolution, overclockable 180Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms MPRT deliver crisp visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay.

See all benefits

Well-equipped for any task

  • 2000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing you to view the Display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays deliver remarkably sharp images with vivid Colour, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that require Colour accuracy and consistent Brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features an enhanced Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. With crisp Full HD detail combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, you can expect a true-to-life picture.

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the content you’re displaying, automatically adjusting Color and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and Video, or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for the ideal Display of everyday office applications and lower Power consumption.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

10

Reviews

2

17/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A great budget monitor perfect for my needs as a console gamer

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2025-02-17

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2025-02-17

09/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent!

Excellent quality monitor and good value for money.

Pros

Good resolution, narrow screen bezel, so display is almost the full width of the product.

Cons

Case is a bit flimsy, but no issues so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2026-02-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1100A Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2026-02-09

05/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This review is for the 24E 1N 1200A bought from Currys in Newbury UK. The picture is very sharp, and fills the screen after a few seconds of oversize.

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2026-01-05

This review was made for Monitor 24E1N1200A Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2026-01-05

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. MPRT adjusts the brightness to reduce blur, so the brightness cannot be adjusted while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe in sync with the screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.

  3. MPRT is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn it off when you are not using the gaming function.

  4. The products and accessories listed in this leaflet may differ by country and region.

  5. The monitor may look different from the feature images.