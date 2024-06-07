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MonitorLCD monitor

27E1N5600HE/89

2

| (1) Review

Collaboration simplified

This Philips monitor is designed for the remote work environment. The integrated 5MP webcam delivers sharp images, and noise cancelling mic helps people hear you loud and clear.

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with built-in webcam

Collaboration simplified

  • 5000 series

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing you to view the Display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays deliver remarkably sharp images with vivid Colour, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that require Colour accuracy and consistent Brightness at all times.

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

07/06/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Terribly disappointed

Unfortunately used it 3 hours and plastic melted on top have return this via DPD /Amazon I'm most upset as I thought I was buying reliable brand - we grew up with Philip everything in my parents home , my husband and I have Philips here in our home in UK but very worried on quality and what happened here

Pros

Delivery quick and on time

Cons

??

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N5600HE LCD monitor

Date of Use 2024-05-07

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N5600HE LCD monitor

Date of Use 2024-05-07

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  4. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  5. MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  6. MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  8. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  9. For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode

  10. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  11. The monitor may look different from feature images.