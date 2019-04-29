2 year warranty
Discontinued
275M7C/93
Get in the moment
This Quad HD curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.