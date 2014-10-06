2 year warranty
Discontinued
274E5QHAW/01
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone.
Ultra Narrow Bezel
27" (68.6 cm)
MHL
Utilizing latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5mm. Combined with in-panel black matrix strip of around 9mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly allowing for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Caldie
06/10/2014
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great value, top quality
good design, very thin bezel, crisp colours and comes with speakers built in. also has both VGA and HDMI connections.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
stockman
04/04/2014
United Kingdom
monitor itself very good
the monitor is very good sadly it only came with EU power cable so had to purchase UK 3 pin power cable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
fifilence
28/11/2016
United Kingdom
Good monitor, but bad PSU
Bad PSU, if brightness is lower than 100% from the monitor is coming out buzzing sound.
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.