2 year warranty
Discontinued
272M7C/93
Get in the moment
This Full HD curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.