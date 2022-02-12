2 year warranty
Discontinued
246V5LHAB/89
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
24" (61 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
antonimarian
12/02/2022
United Kingdom
the best
it is very good in all respects, I did not have very high expectations for this monitor but it is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-02-12
Dutybunny
15/01/2018
United Kingdom
Quality product, well recommended
I use this for reviewing CAD designs and costing purposes... Resolution is reallly good, the images and numbers appear very clear on the large screen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Response time value equal to SmartResponse