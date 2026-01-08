2 year warranty
Discontinued
241B7QPJKEB/73
Crisp views, efficient performance
The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Webcams are great for connecting with others and collaborating on that important project. Sometimes, though, you don't want a webcam looking down on your desk. Our ingenious new pop-up webcam design pops up when it's time for meetings and for security tucks away nicely when you are not using it.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Ray254
08/01/2026
United Kingdom
Faulty hardware
The monitor worked quite well at first and then after a few months turning on the monitor became a huge problem. At times it would turn on and at other times it wouldn’t. This has been really stressful for me considering I use it for most of my school work.
Pros
The features are nice.
Cons
The hardware isn’t working well for me.
This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPJKEB LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Date of Use 2025-07-08
This review was made for Brilliance 241B7QPJKEB LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Date of Use 2025-07-08
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.