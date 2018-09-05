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LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

223V5LHSB2/89

3

| (2) Reviews

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

05/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Using 2 connected to my Acer Laptop

Plug and play, using one connected through on-board HDMI and the second through a USB 3 to HDMI adaptor. Laptop running Win 8 recognises both - set at 1920 x 1080. No fussing around with settings Versatile, nice color with a viewing angle a tad more than spec 90º (H)/65º (V)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

01/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Image quality is the worst i have ever seen.

Image quality is as low as possible and it makes it an unusable device, black color doesn't exist on it, viewing angle is very bad as well. I do not recommend.

This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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