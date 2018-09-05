2 year warranty
223V5LHSB2/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Fsurfer
05/09/2018
United Kingdom
Using 2 connected to my Acer Laptop
Plug and play, using one connected through on-board HDMI and the second through a USB 3 to HDMI adaptor. Laptop running Win 8 recognises both - set at 1920 x 1080. No fussing around with settings Versatile, nice color with a viewing angle a tad more than spec 90º (H)/65º (V)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Tistvan
01/03/2018
United Kingdom
Image quality is the worst i have ever seen.
Image quality is as low as possible and it makes it an unusable device, black color doesn't exist on it, viewing angle is very bad as well. I do not recommend.
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite