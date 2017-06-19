2 year warranty
Discontinued
221B7QPJEB/73
Crisp views, efficient performance
The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
B Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
Reviews
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Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
Response time value equal to SmartResponse