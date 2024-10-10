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ضمان لمدة عامين

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

My Philips 3000/2000 Series Cordless Vacuum has low suction power

If the suction power of your Philips 3000 or 2000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, find possible causes and solutions below.
 

3000 and 2000 series

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: XC3031/61, XC2011/61.

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