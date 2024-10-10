المنتجاتالدعم
ar/en

تبدأ أنماط الحياة الصحية من هنا. سجّل الآن واحصل على مزايا حصرية.

ضمان لمدة عامين

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم

الدعم في Philips

How to clean my Philips 3000/2000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

To find out how to clean the dust bucket, filter, brush, and water tank of your Philips 2000/3000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, check out the sections below. You can find the model name of the stick and/or check the image below.
 

Models 2000/3000

تنطبق المعلومات الواردة في هذه الصفحة على الطرازات التالية: XC3031/61, XC2011/61.

الأسئلة المتداولة

الاتصال بشركة Philips

تسرّنا مساعدتك

هل تبحث عن شيء آخر؟

اكتشف كل خيارات الدعم من Philips

الصفحة الرئيسية للدعم