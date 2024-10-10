ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips 3000/2000 Series Cordless Vacuum has low suction power

If the suction power of your Philips 3000 or 2000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is not as good as expected, find possible causes and solutions below.
 

3000 and 2000 series

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC3031/61, XC2011/61.

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage