ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • XW9383 02 F SRGB
  • XW9383_XW9385_PIU.jpg
  • XW9385_A9_stand_plus_cleaners_PAP_RGB
  • XW9383_XW9385_AftercleanAndStorageStation.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_AdditionalBattery.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_AftercleanAndStorageStation.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_WallMount.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_AquaSpinTechnology.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_VacuumOnlySetup.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_DetachableHandheld.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_MiniTurboBrush.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_DifferentTypesOfFloors.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_LongCreviceTool.tif
  • XW9383 02 F SRGB
  • XW9383_XW9385_PIU.jpg
  • XW9385_A9_stand_plus_cleaners_PAP_RGB
  • XW9383_XW9385_AftercleanAndStorageStation.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_AdditionalBattery.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_AftercleanAndStorageStation.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_WallMount.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_AquaSpinTechnology.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_VacuumOnlySetup.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_DetachableHandheld.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_MiniTurboBrush.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_DifferentTypesOfFloors.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_LongCreviceTool.tif

Discontinued

AquaTrio CordlessCordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series

XW9383/03

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

Tackle every type of mess with the fastest brushes in the world*. Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in one go. With brushes that rotate at 4000 RPM, ensuring the brushes are continuously rinsed, and your floor always clean.

See all benefits

The fastest brushes in the world*

Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

  • Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

  • Tackle every type of mess!

  • Up to 55 min runtime*

  • High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!

  • Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua

Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

Engineered with AquaSpin Technology, it has the fastest brushes in the world*, that always stay clean - during & after use.* *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025.

Tackle all - Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquids in one go

Tackle all - Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquids in one go

Clean every surface and every type of mess! Remove dust and dirt from carpets to hard floors, with our powerful dry-stick module. For a spotlessly mopped floor in one sweep, activate or powerful wet & vac module!

Up to 55 min runtime** for uninterrupted cleaning

Up to 55 min runtime** for uninterrupted cleaning

One charge, one clean: vacuum and mop every area you need without interruption. Cover Up to 285 m2! **

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

25/06/2024

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Philips employee

AquaTrio makes cleaning so easy

[Employee of philipsglobal] The aqua trio is one of the best cleaning devices I have ever purchased. Cleaning the floor is always something that requires a lot supplies, effort and time. The traditional way of cleaning the floor is sweeping/vacuuming then mopping but with the AquaTrio you can literally do all that with just one device. The vacuum only is super light and cordless, which makes moving around super easy and efficient. The wet & dry stick is just the perfect way of cleaning deeply and fast without even switching to any different products/supplies. AquaTrio has made cleaning the floor something I could do daily without delays due to the hassle that comes with traditional floor cleaning. It is so far my favourite home appliance

Pros

So efficient and light

Cons

Maybe needs to have a bigger water tank for the full house

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW9383/03 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series

Date of Use 2024-02-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW9383/03 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series

Date of Use 2024-02-25

04/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Only if your floor flows

The washing part seems convenient and cleans decent but if you bump into something, get to a threshold or if there is space between the tiles, it leaves liquid which it can't absorb so you have to do that manually. Doesn't go into corners or narrow space so don't get rid of your mop

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series

This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025

  2. Depends on usage and modes

  3. In normal mode for vacuuming and mopping