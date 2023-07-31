2 year warranty
XV1433/00
Replacement Kit HomeRun 2000 & 3000 series robots
Everything you need to perform maintenance on your HomeRun 2000 and 3000 series robot vacuum cleaners. The original replacement kit contains 2 EPA11 filters, 1 main brush and 1 side brush. Fits XU2000, XU2100, XU3000, XU3100, XU3110.
2x EPA11 filtersReplacement Kit HomeRun 3000 robots
1x main brush
1x side brush
Compatible: 2000 & 3000 series
The kit contains 2x EPA11 filters. The filter captures more than 95% of fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced every 3-6 months.
The main brush underneath the robot loosens and lifts dirt and dust for a thorough cleaning. Replace the main brush every 6-12 months.
For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. Replace the side brush every 6-12 months. The side brush is easy to snap onto your robot for quick and easy maintenance.
Awards
Reviews
When used on a Philips HomeRun Vacuum and Mop Robot 3000 Series Aqua.