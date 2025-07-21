2 year warranty
XU9100/11
The robot that washes the floor like no other
Say goodbye to cleaning hassle! PowerCyclone Aqua removes dirty water immediately and constantly rinses the mop with fresh, clean water, leaving your floor spotless. Enjoy up to 3 weeks¹ maintenance-free cleaning using the All-in-One Station.
Effortlessly superior cleaning with clean water
Hands-off experience, easy to use and maintain
Personalized for your home through the HomeRun App
With the Philips HomeRun 9000 series, you always clean with clean water. Its PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.
Enjoy up to 3 weeks maintenance-free cleaning with the All-in-One Station: Automatically empties the dust bin up to 70 days¹. Independently refills the clean water tank and empties the dirty water tank for up to 3 weeks¹. Effortlessly cleans and hot dries the mop, ensuring a fresh start every time.
Say goodbye to tangled brushes - our advanced detangling feature ensures they stay hair-free², freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning.
Reviews
¹ Depending on the intensity and context of use.
² Results vary depending on the context of use.
³ According to internal tests and compared to HomeRun 7000 Series with 5000Pa.
⁴ Smallest detectable obstacle size : 2.5 x 2.5 cm
⁵ Tested in vacuum only mode with the lowest suction power level.
⁶ Captures 96.5% of particles the size of 0.3 μm.