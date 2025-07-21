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2 year warranty

All series

  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • FC_2024_XU9100/10_KIDS_16x9
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic
  • FC_2024_XU9100/10_KIDS_16x9
  • robot, Vacuum & Wash robot, robot vacuum, Floor Care, HomeRun, Gemini Plus, 9000 Series, XU9100, XU9100_10_EU9, XU9100_10, XU9100/10, DARK & LIGHT metallic

Philips HomeRun 9000 seriesVacuum & Wash Robot

XU9100/11

The robot that washes the floor like no other

Say goodbye to cleaning hassle! PowerCyclone Aqua removes dirty water immediately and constantly rinses the mop with fresh, clean water, leaving your floor spotless. Enjoy up to 3 weeks¹ maintenance-free cleaning using the All-in-One Station.

See all benefits

With revolutionary PowerCyclone Aqua technology

The robot that washes the floor like no other

  • Effortlessly superior cleaning with clean water

  • Hands-off experience, easy to use and maintain

  • Personalized for your home through the HomeRun App

Level up your floor cleaning results with PowerCyclone Aqua

Level up your floor cleaning results with PowerCyclone Aqua

With the Philips HomeRun 9000 series, you always clean with clean water. Its PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.

Zero maintenance up to 3 weeks¹

Zero maintenance up to 3 weeks¹

Enjoy up to 3 weeks maintenance-free cleaning with the All-in-One Station: Automatically empties the dust bin up to 70 days¹. Independently refills the clean water tank and empties the dirty water tank for up to 3 weeks¹. Effortlessly cleans and hot dries the mop, ensuring a fresh start every time.

Say goodbye to tangled brushes

Say goodbye to tangled brushes

Say goodbye to tangled brushes - our advanced detangling feature ensures they stay hair-free², freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Depending on the intensity and context of use.​

  2. ² Results vary depending on the context of use.​

  3. ³ According to internal tests and compared to HomeRun 7000 Series with 5000Pa.​

  4. ⁴ Smallest detectable obstacle size : 2.5 x 2.5 cm

  5. ⁵ Tested in vacuum only mode with the lowest suction power level.​

  6. ⁶ Captures 96.5% of particles the size of 0.3 μm.​