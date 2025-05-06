Double the mops for a spotless shine

The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go, effectively tackling the fine layer of dust that accumulates daily, as well as more challenging messes like muddy paw prints and stains. The robot's double mops are designed to be gentle on surfaces yet tough on dirt. With a water tank capacity that is equipped to handle all your mopping needs in one go, saving you time and effort. Enjoy spotless floors and the confidence of clean feet, even when barefoot.