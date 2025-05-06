2 year warranty
XU5100/11
Good things come in two
Discover the joy of spotless floors with the Philips HomeRun 5000 series. Its mighty mopping action and powerful suction together remove more dust than vacuuming alone, for a home that shines effortlessly. Live more, clean less.
Mighty mopping, double the mops for spotless shine
Smaller in size, stronger in power¹
No need to tidy up before a cleaning session
Anti-tangle brush for less maintenance
70 days hassle-free ease with Auto-Empty station
The robot vacuums and mops hard floors in one go, effectively tackling the fine layer of dust that accumulates daily, as well as more challenging messes like muddy paw prints and stains. The robot's double mops are designed to be gentle on surfaces yet tough on dirt. With a water tank capacity that is equipped to handle all your mopping needs in one go, saving you time and effort. Enjoy spotless floors and the confidence of clean feet, even when barefoot.
Enjoy double the power with our robot's unparalleled suction power of 10,000 Pa². It's not just about tackling the visible crumbs and pet hair; it's about going deeper. Experience a new level of clean that ensures even the most hidden dirt is captured, leaving your floors immaculate and your home feeling refreshed.
Experience 70 days³ of hassle-free convenience with the stylish Auto-Empty station. The robot empties itself automatically into the Auto-Empty station. The station features a 3.0 liter S-bag that can hold up to 70 days worth of dust and other dirt, to save you the hassle of emptying. The universal S-bag can be hygienically disposed without a cloud of dust - ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers.
Reviews
Versus the HomeRun 7000 series
Tested on a hard floor with the highest suction level
Depending on the intensity and context of use
Results vary depending on context of use
Depending on intensity and context of use