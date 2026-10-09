2 year warranty
New
XC3213/10
Fast and powerful cleaning, made easier
PowerUp pulls in more dirt from every direction with its 360° nozzle and up to 150 AW (4) suction for faster cleaning. Easy to use with anti-tangle design, flex tube and easy-open bucket. Up to 50 min (6) runtime and 3 tools for a full-home clean.
High performance up to 150 AW(1)
360° nozzle lifts 99.99% dust(7) in all directions
Up to 50 min runtime(6)
PowerUp technology amplifies suction on hard floors and carpets with its patented V-shaped nozzle design and high-powered motor, pulling in more dirt with less effort for up to 50% cleaner floors. (3).
The patented PowerUp nozzle delivers 360° suction from every direction, forward, backward and sideways, for faster cleaning so no need to go over the same area multiple times. Its high-performance design captures up to 99.99%(5) of dust from floors.
Suction power up to 150 AW(4) – our powerful cordless stick lifts embedded dirt, dust and hair to deeply clean carpets, hard floors, and upholstery – be confident that every corner is thoroughly clean.
Reviews
(1) Highest average of dust and debris pick up, on hard and soft floors, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.
(2) "Cleaner" refers to less remaining debris and dust, per IEC 62885-2:2021, tested vs. Average of top high-end stick vacuums, EU, 2025.
(3) IEC 62885-4:2023 (Ed.1.1) Sec. 5.11, in Boost mode at the inlet.
(4) On hard floor, in the highest mode.
(5) In Eco mode, on handheld.
(6) Based on IEST-RP-CC001.7-2022 HEPA (type A). Allergens refers to non-living matter.
(7) With dry nozzle on hard floors.