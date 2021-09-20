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  • Front product photograph
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  • Front product photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Alternative product photograph
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  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TAX5206/98

Turn it up

Kick the party up a notch with this awesome, extra-large speaker! Powerful sound, big bass, and colorful lights fill the room with good vibes. You can plug a guitar and mic into the speaker, and the trolley design makes it easy to move.

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Turn it up

  • Speaker light and strobe

  • Mic and guitar inputs

  • Special karaoke functions

Powerful sound. Extra bass. 14 hours play time

With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this karaoke speaker can fill the room with beats. The built-in battery lets you rock the party outdoors for up to 14 hours play time on a single charge.

Party light effects. Blaze to the music

Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects! A ring of colored lights on the speaker pulses in time to the music, and there are four different lighting modes to choose from. However you love to party, this speaker has you covered.

Mic and guitar inputs. Karaoke effects

A mic input (6.3 mm) lets you take the party up a notch. There's also a guitar input, so you can take the lead vocals while you're shredding a solo! Both guitar and mic have their own volume controls on the speaker. You can change your voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too.

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