2 year warranty
TAX400B/00
Go loud! Big sound for every adventure.
Go with the tunes that get you going! You can take the big, bold sound of this waterproof speaker anywhere. Working out in the park or partying while you set up camp? With 15 hours play time and a carry strap, you’re always good to go.
IP66 dust/water protection
Big sound
200W
Up to 15 hours of music
From parks to campsites—bring the music you love wherever you go! Two 115 mm woofers and two tweeters give you big, clear sound, and this speaker looks awesome too. Want to rock even harder? Pair two speakers for party-starting stereo.
From the trail to the beach—an IP66 rating ensures this speaker can go anywhere*. The detachable lanyard makes carrying easy, and a Bluetooth range of up to 25 m means you won’t miss a beat. Even if your phone is a long way from the speaker.
Cranking up the tunes? This speaker can keep going as long as you can. You get up to 15 hours of play time from a fully charged speaker, and the power bank function lets you charge connected devices without stopping the music.
Reviews
The IP66 rating means the product is dust tight and safe from heavy rains and powerful water jets.
15 hours battery play time is only a reference and may vary depending on music content and battery aging after numerous charging and discharging cycles. lt's achievable with a predefined music source, light show and BASS+ switched off, volume level at 8 and Bluetooth streaming source.
In speaker-off mode, a full charge takes around 2.5 hours via a fast charger and 6 hours via a normal charger.