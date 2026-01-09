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True wireless headphones

TAT5000BK/97

4

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Embrace the day!

Find your rhythm with the true wireless earbuds that bring you superb sound for music and calls. With noise canceling that adapts to your surroundings and a six-mic set up for calls, you’ll always be in the perfect place to listen—or talk.

See all benefits

Embrace the day!

  • Detailed, natural sound

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • 6-mic technology

  • Reliable in-ear fit

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Canceling

Adaptive noise cancellation automatically reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. To hear what’s going on around you, simply tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. Or activate Quick Awareness to enhance voices and have a conversation without removing an earbud.

6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

6-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

If you’re on a call, our six-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

Up to 40 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

Up to 40 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 30 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 7 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

3
1

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value headphones

Nice in ear headphones with good sound and a decent amount of bass. Good battery life with the charging case just a shame it doesn’t have wireless charging. Call were clear on both ends. Overall good value for money

Pros

Good value

Cons

No wireless charging

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-09

05/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good sound and value for money

After my Apple AirPods failed, I need a reasonable prices pair of headphones. After a little bit of research, I choose these Philip wireless headphones. For the price and value, they represent a great investment. I will confess that when I first connect them to my phone, I felt the sound was a little flat, however once I downloaded the app, the I was able to adjust to my personal preference the sound I was pleasantly surprised. In terms of the size the headphones felt very comfortable, and I fell the touch controls were very responsive. I found the adaptive noise cancellation worked well especially when I was in a crowded place. When I received a call, the other person was able to hear me clearly. Compared to my previous AirPods I found the battery life of these far better. According to the specs they last up to 30 hours. I like that you can pop the back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra 3 hours. Which was very useful on a recent flight. If you’re an audiophile, you may nitpick about the frequency ranges and the sound quality, but if you are just looking to listen to music while you’re out and about then these offer great sound and excellent value for money.

Pros

Price vs sound quality - excellent value for money

Cons

May not be for audiophiles

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-05

31/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Decent little headphones

So I’ve had the Philips TAT5000BK bluetooth wireless headphones for a couple of weeks now and thought I’d leave my thoughts on them. I’d said the first thing would be to temper expectation. These are not high end earbuds so won’t be market leading in performance but I have to say for the cost they perform admirably. They’re not quite as compact as I’d prefer but they do fit in the ear comfortably enough and come with a few different silicone options for best fit. I’ve not tried running or any exercise with them but given the feel I wouldn’t suggest they’d work their way out any more than any other in ear headphones. Battery life has been really good so far and hasn’t run out on me yet, though storing them in the case keeps them charged. The charging case is neat with a decent size indicator light showing status. Overall a pretty good package.

Pros

Great value

Cons

Not the most compact

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-31

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