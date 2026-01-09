2 year warranty
TAT5000BK/97
Embrace the day!
Find your rhythm with the true wireless earbuds that bring you superb sound for music and calls. With noise canceling that adapts to your surroundings and a six-mic set up for calls, you’ll always be in the perfect place to listen—or talk.
Detailed, natural sound
Noise Canceling Pro
6-mic technology
Reliable in-ear fit
Adaptive noise cancellation automatically reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. To hear what’s going on around you, simply tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode. Or activate Quick Awareness to enhance voices and have a conversation without removing an earbud.
If you’re on a call, our six-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!
With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 30 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise canceling on you get 7 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Deaflugs
09/01/2026
United Kingdom
Good value headphones
Nice in ear headphones with good sound and a decent amount of bass. Good battery life with the charging case just a shame it doesn’t have wireless charging. Call were clear on both ends. Overall good value for money
Pros
Good value
Cons
No wireless charging
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-09
RSB72
05/01/2026
United Kingdom
Good sound and value for money
After my Apple AirPods failed, I need a reasonable prices pair of headphones. After a little bit of research, I choose these Philip wireless headphones. For the price and value, they represent a great investment. I will confess that when I first connect them to my phone, I felt the sound was a little flat, however once I downloaded the app, the I was able to adjust to my personal preference the sound I was pleasantly surprised. In terms of the size the headphones felt very comfortable, and I fell the touch controls were very responsive. I found the adaptive noise cancellation worked well especially when I was in a crowded place. When I received a call, the other person was able to hear me clearly. Compared to my previous AirPods I found the battery life of these far better. According to the specs they last up to 30 hours. I like that you can pop the back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra 3 hours. Which was very useful on a recent flight. If you’re an audiophile, you may nitpick about the frequency ranges and the sound quality, but if you are just looking to listen to music while you’re out and about then these offer great sound and excellent value for money.
Pros
Price vs sound quality - excellent value for money
Cons
May not be for audiophiles
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2024-12-05
chrisbatts
31/01/2026
United Kingdom
Decent little headphones
So I’ve had the Philips TAT5000BK bluetooth wireless headphones for a couple of weeks now and thought I’d leave my thoughts on them. I’d said the first thing would be to temper expectation. These are not high end earbuds so won’t be market leading in performance but I have to say for the cost they perform admirably. They’re not quite as compact as I’d prefer but they do fit in the ear comfortably enough and come with a few different silicone options for best fit. I’ve not tried running or any exercise with them but given the feel I wouldn’t suggest they’d work their way out any more than any other in ear headphones. Battery life has been really good so far and hasn’t run out on me yet, though storing them in the case keeps them charged. The charging case is neat with a decent size indicator light showing status. Overall a pretty good package.
Pros
Great value
Cons
Not the most compact
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT5000BK True wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-12-31