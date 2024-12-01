2 year warranty
TAS1509BK/00
Hear your music clearly wherever you are
Take your music wherever you go with this great Bluetooth speaker. A passive radiator delivers punchy bass, while the IPX7 rating means the speaker can be submerged for 30 minutes without any problems. Take hands-free calls wherever you are.
Passive radiator. Punchy bass
Pair two speakers for stereo sound
5W RMS output power
IPX7 waterproof
This awesome little speaker delivers amazingly rich and punchy bass. Take your music with you and hear it clearly in the garden, on a walk or at the beach. Perfect for bringing with you, whatever your plans are.
In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together for fantastic stereo sound. Hear your music the way it was meant to be heard. Even when you're out and about, you won't miss a beat or a word.
This brilliant little speaker is ready for anything. Whether you're caught in the rain, working up a sweat or even jumping off a boat, an IPX7 waterproof rating means that the speaker can be submerged for up to 30 minutes with no problems.
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