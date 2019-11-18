2 year warranty
Discontinued
TANX100/98
Rock the party
Get the party started right with the Bluetooth speaker that lets you flow on the mic! You get 14 hours play time, plus karaoke functions and lighting effects. Sound is loud and powerful, and you can even plug in a guitar.
Bluetooth®
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.
Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!
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