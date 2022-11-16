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Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAM2805/10

3

| (2) Reviews

Super slim. Feature packed.

Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.

See all benefits

Super slim. Feature packed.

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

One small system for all your music

Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts, and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.

Perfect for smaller spaces

You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot, or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

Easy streaming. Epic listening

Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

16/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Product

Very good sound quality easy to set up , thousands of channals

Pros

The Best Radio Ever

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2022-10-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2022-10-16

06/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very dissapointing!

I already had a TAM2505 so was happy with that but wanted to hear Radio Caroline and despite a big aerial was on the limit for DAB reception. I also liked seeing track and artist info on the display, sometimes available onDAB.. I had heard of internet radio so bought a cheap one and it was brilliant - got the station (and others) and artist and track info as well. I upgraded to the 2805 and yes it had the stations - but - no artist and track info!! Lots of messages to Phillips support. I even sent them a photo of both radios playing the same channel with one showing info and the Phillips not. They said mine was working as it should but the manual says it will display such info if it is available. It was! Eventually I despaired and returned the 2805 and hooked my cheap internet radio to my old 2505. It plays the sound and the internet radio does what I wanted, Radio Caroline with artist and track info (and other stations as well, I had tried around 100 stations with the 2805 with none displaying any info). Pity I can't have it all in the one box

Pros

Good sound

Cons

Useless at doing what Phillips say it will do - display artist and track info where it is available

This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2020-11-06

This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2020-11-06

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