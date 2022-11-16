2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAM2805/10
Super slim. Feature packed.
Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts, and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.
You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot, or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
The Main Man
16/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Product
Very good sound quality easy to set up , thousands of channals
Pros
The Best Radio Ever
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2022-10-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2022-10-16
IanR.R
06/12/2021
United Kingdom
Very dissapointing!
I already had a TAM2505 so was happy with that but wanted to hear Radio Caroline and despite a big aerial was on the limit for DAB reception. I also liked seeing track and artist info on the display, sometimes available onDAB.. I had heard of internet radio so bought a cheap one and it was brilliant - got the station (and others) and artist and track info as well. I upgraded to the 2805 and yes it had the stations - but - no artist and track info!! Lots of messages to Phillips support. I even sent them a photo of both radios playing the same channel with one showing info and the Phillips not. They said mine was working as it should but the manual says it will display such info if it is available. It was! Eventually I despaired and returned the 2805 and hooked my cheap internet radio to my old 2505. It plays the sound and the internet radio does what I wanted, Radio Caroline with artist and track info (and other stations as well, I had tried around 100 stations with the 2805 with none displaying any info). Pity I can't have it all in the one box
Pros
Good sound
Cons
Useless at doing what Phillips say it will do - display artist and track info where it is available
This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2020-11-06
This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2020-11-06