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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

DVD player

TAEP200/12

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.

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Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB

  • USB 2.0

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW

Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Screen Fit for optimal viewing every time

Whatever you’re watching, and on any TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full-screen

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

19/09/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

Easy to use , plug and play . Good sounds and pictures.

Pros

Easy set up

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2021-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2021-08-19

11/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

PERMANENT ANGLE ICON ONSCREEN w/multiangle content

I don't recommend the Philips TAEP200 DVD player, because on any DVD with multiple angles, there's an angle icon on the screen the entire time, and there are no menu option to remove it, and you can push every button on the remote, and nothing gets rid of it. The infuriatingly ironic thing about it is that the remote doesn't even HAVE an angle button to allow you to take advantage of the multi-angle feature they're forever emblazoned on to your screen (literally, if you have a plasma).

Pros

Region free

Cons

Angle icon can't me removed, and there are no firmware updates to fix

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2021-12-10

This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player

Date of Use 2021-12-10

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  1. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade Dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.