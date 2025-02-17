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2 year warranty

All series

  • Super clear sound, HiFi listening!
  • Super clear sound, HiFi listening!

7000 SeriesIn-ear wired headphones

TAE7009BK/97

Super clear sound, HiFi listening!

Specially designed dynamic 10mm diaphragm allows you to enjoy high-quality music. The vocal voice is clear, sound performance is good in all frequency, the treble are high, the middle notes are thick, the low notes are rich.

See all benefits

Super clear sound, HiFi listening!

  • 10 mm dynamic driver

  • Detachable cable

  • Comfortable fitting

Low distortion, Cleaner sound Balanced tuning

Specially designed dynamic 10mm diaphragm allows you to enjoy high-quality music. The vocal voice is clear, sound performance is good in all frequency, the treble are high, the middle notes are thick, the low notes are rich.

Removable twisted cables,0.78mm 2-pin and 3.5 mm jack.

Replaceable and adaptable 0.78mm 2-pin headphone cable allows you to do DIY anytime.4 strands of twisted wire, PVC skin, oxygen free copper wire core, bring you high fidelity music enjoyment.

Memory foam and Silicone ear-tip

Memory sponge earplugs insulate you from the noise and allow you to enjoy a quiet music environment. Comfortable to wear, Light and small exquisite, extraordinary sound insulation.

Technical Specifications

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