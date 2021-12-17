2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8805/10
Powerfully cinematic sound
Make more of movie night with this powerful soundbar with wireless subwoofer. The immersive 3D audio of Dolby Atmos puts you right in the middle of the scene. Play-Fi compatibility makes it easy to create a true surround-sound setup.
400W max. Wireless subwoofer
Dolby Atmos®
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
This soundbar brings 300W of rich sound to everything you watch, and every track you love. 3.1 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar reproduces depth as well as height, creating virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.
Easy Play-Fi compatibility will make this soundbar the star of your multi-room set-up. You can sync Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio, or even create a true surround-sound system—all via the Philips Sound app, or the Play-Fi app.
3.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Mikelew
17/12/2021
United Kingdom
Great sound
Easy to set up sound and bass are great I have added 2 play fi speakers for even more emersive sound very happy with this soundbar.
Pros
Lots of features great sound looks smart sat under tv
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2020-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2020-11-17
Tropiben
24/11/2021
United Kingdom
Sound is amazing
I just upgraded my soundbar as my previous one wasn't connecting particularly well with my new OLED TV. Only used it today but the sound and power from this is second to none for the price and is far more superior to previous soundbar I've had.
Pros
Great sound
Cons
Slightly larger than previous soundbar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-10-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-10-24
Chippington
06/05/2022
United Kingdom
Okay but Avoid if you want surround sound
I purchased this product along with one of their TV's a while ago but only recently did I try and upgrade the system to a full surround sound with the addition of two TAW6205 with their wireless technology. Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. If this is something you were hoping would be expandable to a full surround sound you will be bitterly disappointed. They continuously full out of sync and at no point did they even create a surround sound set up with the software creating an error every single time. Everything was running the latest firmware and everything in the system was rebooted and updated multiple times. This individual speaker is okay, Atmos or surround sound is a myth from it though and basically makes your tv a little louder with some more bass. To be perfectly honest you could more than likely get the same results from a couple of £50 speakers from amazon.
Pros
wireless connection with the sub is good. Touch sensitive buttons on top are well designed.
Cons
Takes up a fair bit of space, doesn't work as surround sound, mediocore over all sound.
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2022-01-06
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2022-01-06