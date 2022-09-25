2 year warranty
Discontinued
Power to your movies. Or your music.
Be in the heart of the action. This powerful 300 W soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio gives you full, rich sound and crisp dialogue. From blockbuster action to must-see shows, you’ll hear more. Love more.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
HDMI ARC
Dolby Audio
300W
2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass. While two midrange drivers and two tweeters combine to deliver beautifully balanced sound with crisp dialogue.
The roar of explosions. Iconic soundtracks. With 300 W of pure power, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer will make music and effects sound much bigger. You'll hear more detail in quieter moments and action scenes will blow you away.
Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital Plus format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Carl76
25/09/2022
United Arab Emirates
Works prefect and great sound
I have connected the TV receiver, the XBOX, a Nintendo Wii and the Android TV. and sometimes I synchronized my phone. All works perfect!!
Pros
Sound, price and features
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2022-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2022-03-25