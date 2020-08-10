2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB6305/98
Ultra slim. Big on sound.
Got a TV that sits on a low stand? This ultra-slim soundbar is low enough to sit under almost any TV and comes with a wireless subwoofer. You get sound that’s big enough to bring your favorite shows, movies, and music to life.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
HDMI ARC
Dolby Audio
140W
The thunder of explosions. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass.
This soundbar has a profile of just 35 mm, making it perfect for TVs with lower stands. When it comes to placement, the integrated wall brackets keep your options open. The compact design of the powerful subwoofer makes it easy to conceal.
Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.
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