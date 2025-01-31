2 year warranty
TAB4000/98
Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
Want a soundbar to elevate your TV sound and viewing experience? Look no further than this one, where you can expect quality audio and enhanced stereo at home, at a wallet-friendly price.
2.0 channel
60W Max/30W RMS Output
HDMI-ARC
5.4 Bluetooth®
Expand the possibilities of sound with this soundbar. With versatile HDMI-ARC connectivity, sync up to other devices seamlessly without the clutter of multiple cables.
Sound made even better with audio streamed through your favorite mobile devices. Easy connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4 enables better sound synchronization, for smooth audio streaming with reduced lag.
For a soundbar that produces clear sound through 2.0 channels, consider this one for its quality and value-for-money performance. Volume up without distortion, so you can amp up the drama without missing the dialogue.
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