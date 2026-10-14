2 year warranty
New
STH8040/86
The fastest handheld steamer from the No1 Ironing Brand¹
Stretches first, steams after! Our AirStretch Handheld Steamer uses suction to stretch fabric before steam reaches it, helping steam work deeper on stubborn wrinkles. Stretch and steam work together for smoother, ready-to-wear results.
Ironing brand
Patented AirStretch Technology pulls fabric flat so steam penetrates deeper for faster*** results
The powerful combination of steam and suction enables better wrinkle removal in a single pass**
OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim.
Up to 24g/min steam output and 1500W power remove even tough wrinkles quickly and effectively*****
Two removable tanks - 140ml or 200ml. Steam 8 garments, no refills. Detach, fill, click back in.
Experience 3 times faster³ steaming with AirStretch Technology. Its 2600Pa powerful suction⁴ gently pulls fabric flat, helping steam reach deeper for faster, more even results so you can get ready under 3 minutes - start to finish⁵.
Half the effort. Better results. Suction holds fabric in place, so one hand is all you need. Glide edge to edge - top to bottom, no adjusting, just effortless steaming in an easier way⁶.
OptimalTEMP Technology keeps every ironable fabric safe, from delicate silk to sturdy denim. Steam confidently without changing settings or waiting for the right temperature.
Reviews
From Philips, Euromonitor International Limited, per irons category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2025 data
STH80XX tested on a cotton fabric comparing the two modes; steam only and high suction with steam
Comparing to STH30XX, tested on cotton
Measured with suction-only, heater and steam disabled
STH80XX tested with suction and steaming on a silk blouse
Comparing to STH30XX, tested on different fabrics
The 1500 W power rating is based on the appliance being connected to a 240 V power supply. Actual power rating may vary depending on the voltage
Tested with bacteria/yeast test strains: Escherichia coli (8099), Staphylococcus aureus. ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 ^Tested with dust mites species: Dermatophagoides farinae (male & female adult mites and nymphs)