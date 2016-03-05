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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Perfect replacementUniversal remote control

SRP2018/10

8 in 1 Universal remote control.

Replacing up to 8 remote control devices such as TV, Satellite box, Media player, Blue-ray, DVD, Sound Bar, Game console, Aux and more. Easy setup using the code library or copy your existing remote using the learning function.

See all benefits

With learning function

8 in 1 Universal remote control.

  • 8 in 1

  • Smart button

  • Learning function

Compatible with up to 2000 popular brands

IR Code library up to 8,000 codes

The IR code database contains top consumer brands and popular local brands TV, Satellite box, Media player, Blue-ray, DVD, Sound Bar and Game console, etc

One touch smart button to pull up APP menu in TV

Access smart TV's APP library with the SMART button. Easy to select and set up code from the code library.

Technical Specifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 301.5 kB
  • 30 June 2024

Compatibilitylist

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 14 December 2023

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