2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPN2944WC/56
Power your electronics safely
Featuring 4 UK white outlet extension socket with individual switch, BS plug, 5 meter cord and 2 USB 2.1A charging.
4 outlets
individual switch
5 m
2 USB chaging ports
Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
Provides power to the unit which can be 5 m from the AC outlet.
This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy
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