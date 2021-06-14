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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Power multiplier

SPN2944WC/56

Power your electronics safely

Featuring 4 UK white outlet extension socket with individual switch, BS plug, 5 meter cord and 2 USB 2.1A charging.

See all benefits

Expand your number of sockets to 4

Power your electronics safely

  • 4 outlets

  • individual switch

  • 5 m

  • 2 USB chaging ports

4 Outlets

Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

5 m power cord

Provides power to the unit which can be 5 m from the AC outlet.

Individual on/off power switch

This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

Technical Specifications

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