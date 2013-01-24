Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Power multiplier

SPN2942WA/56
Overall Rating / 5
  • Power your electronics safely Power your electronics safely Power your electronics safely
    -{discount-value}

    Power multiplier

    SPN2942WA/56
    Overall Rating / 5

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 2 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Power multiplier

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 2 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 2 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Power multiplier

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 2 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Power strips

      Power your electronics safely

      4 outlets with individual switches

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 2 m
      • double pole power switch

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      2 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 2 m from the AC outlet.

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      LED Power indicator

      LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        7.5  cm
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Depth
        2.52  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10675 8
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10675 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        20

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10675 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        10

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.