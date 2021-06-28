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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

NULLWall tap

SPN1126B/56

Power your electronics safely

Featuring 2 grounded outlets with individual power control switch, Full copper connections with socket safety shutter. Turning screw nob at the back to assure a level wall tap.

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BS 13A fused plug

Power your electronics safely

  • 2 outlets

  • individual switch

  • Black

2 Outlets

Convert one outlet into two outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

BS plug with 13A fuse

BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

Individual on/off power switch

This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

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